Macau 1H gaming suspect transaction reports up 49pct

The tally of suspicious transaction reports filed by Macau’s gaming industry - including the casino firms – in the first half of 2021 rose by 49.4 percent year-on-year, to 693, according to the city’s Financial Intelligence Office.

Such rise contributed to a 36.0 percent year-on-year increase in the aggregate number of suspicious transaction reports filed in Macau in the first six months of 2021, to 1,288. Suspicious transaction reports by Macau gaming operators accounted for 53.8 percent of the aggregate reports during the period.

Financial institutions and insurance firms accounted for the second-biggest sectorial proportion of Macau’s suspicious transaction reports in the first half of 2021. The tally of such reports filed by companies in this sector increased by 25.0 percent from the prior-year period, to 415.

“Other institutions” made up 180 reports in first-half 2021, up 19.2 percent from a year earlier. Such reports accounted for only 14.0 percent of the aggregate number in the first six months of this year.

In 2020, the tally of suspicious transaction reports filed by city’s gaming industry fell by 36.5 percent year-on-year, to 1,215, compared to 1,913 such reports in 2019.