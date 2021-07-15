 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Macau 1H gaming suspect transaction reports up 49pct

Jul 15, 2021 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau 1H gaming suspect transaction reports up 49pct

The tally of suspicious transaction reports filed by Macau’s gaming industry - including the casino firms – in the first half of 2021 rose by 49.4 percent year-on-year, to 693, according to the city’s Financial Intelligence Office.

Such rise contributed to a 36.0 percent year-on-year increase in the aggregate number of suspicious transaction reports filed in Macau in the first six months of 2021, to 1,288. Suspicious transaction reports by Macau gaming operators accounted for 53.8 percent of the aggregate reports during the period.

Financial institutions and insurance firms accounted for the second-biggest sectorial proportion of Macau’s suspicious transaction reports in the first half of 2021. The tally of such reports filed by companies in this sector increased by 25.0 percent from the prior-year period, to 415.

“Other institutions” made up 180 reports in first-half 2021, up 19.2 percent from a year earlier. Such reports accounted for only 14.0 percent of the aggregate number in the first six months of this year.

In 2020, the tally of suspicious transaction reports filed by city’s gaming industry fell by 36.5 percent year-on-year, to 1,215, compared to 1,913 such reports in 2019.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Paradise City ready to reopen some non-gaming from Jul 16

Paradise City ready to reopen some non-gaming from Jul 16

Jul 15, 2021  

The promoter of the Paradise City gaming resort (pictured) – a complex with a foreigner-only casino – at Incheon, South Korea, has confirmed to GGRAsia on Thursday that the complex is set...
Read More
Macau 1H gaming suspect transaction reports up 49pct

Macau 1H gaming suspect transaction reports up 49pct

Jul 15, 2021  

Genting ship back to Singapore as voyager Covid-19 positive

Genting ship back to Singapore as voyager Covid-19 positive

Jul 14, 2021  

Pick of the Day


US$52.1 million

Gross gaming revenue reported by Okada Manila in the second quarter of 2021