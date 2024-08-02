Macau 1H yield per slot machine 27pct higher than 1H 2019

In the first six months of this year, the yield per slot machine in the Macau market was 26.8 percent higher than the same period in 2019, the immediate trading year before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to official figures.

Slot-machine gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau reached nearly MOP6.43 billion (US$799.36 million) in the first six months of this year, accounting for 5.7 percent of the aggregate MOP113.75 billion recorded in the period, show data from the Macau casino regulator.

The Macau market had a total of 12,000 slot machines by June-end this year, compared to 17,638 in the same period in 2019.

A cross-referencing of the gaming regulator’s data shows that, on average, each slot machine in Macau generated about MOP535,750 in the first half this year. This figure is up 26.2 percent year-on-year, and is also 26.8 percent higher than the nearly MOP422,440 per unit in the first half of 2019.

In August 2022, the Macau government announced the aggregate number of gaming tables and gaming machines that can be exploited at any one time by the city’s casino concessionaires, as well as the minimum annual target of casino GGR to be generated from each gaming table and each gaming machine.

Both parameters took effect from January 1, 2023, in tandem with the new 10-year gaming concessions. Under the relevant Chief Executive dispatch, the maximum number of gaming tables to be operated in aggregate by all gaming concessionaires in the city is 6,000. Up to 12,000 gaming machines are permitted at any one time in the Macau market.

The Chief Executive dispatch stated that the minimum annual limit of gross revenue to be generated from each gaming table was MOP7.0 million; and that of each gaming machine was MOP300,000.