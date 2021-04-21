Macau 1Q gaming suspect transaction reports up 2pct

Macau’s Financial Intelligence Office says the tally of suspicious transaction reports filed in the first three months of 2021 by the city’s gaming industry – including the casino firms – rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year, to 362.

Suspicious transaction reports by Macau gaming operators accounted for 55.3 percent of the city’s aggregate 654 such reports in the three months to March 31. In first-quarter 2020, such filed reports by gaming operators amounted to 58.7 percent of the quarterly total.

The tally of reports from all sectors was up 7.92 percent year-on-year, to 654 in first-quarter 2021.

“The change was mainly due to the increase in the number of suspicious transaction reports by the other institutions,” said the Financial Intelligence Office in its latest report.

Reports issued by financial institutions and insurance firms tallied 196 in the first three months of 2021, or 30.0 percent of the quarterly total. That was up 8.3 percent from the prior-year period.

“Other institutions” made up 96 reports in first-quarter 2021, up 39.1 percent from a year earlier. Such reports accounted for 14.7 percent of the total in the first three months of this year.