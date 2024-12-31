Macau 2024 GGR US$28bln, December down 2pct y-o-y

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for calendar year 2024 stood at MOP226.78 billion (US$28.34 billion). The figure was up by 23.9 percent year-on-year, according to data disclosed on Wednesday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The year 2024 closed with December GGR of MOP18.20 billion, down 1.3 percent compared with November’s tally of MOP18.44 billion. The December figure was also down 2.0 percent from a year earlier, the only month of 2024 to post a decline in year-on-year terms.

The full-year 2024 GGR figure surpassed the Macau government’s estimate of MOP216.0 billion in such revenue, as it had been flagged in the fiscal year budget for last year.

The Macau government has forecast MOP240.0 billion for 2025 casino GGR, or MOP20.0 billion a month, according to the budget plan for the current year.

Macau’s previous Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, had said in November that the MOP240.0-billion figure for 2025 was “definitely achievable” and was a “conservative estimate”. Mr Ho said the 2025 budget outline had been agreed with Sam Hou Fai, who was sworn-in on December 20 as Macau new Chief Executive.

The Macau government also estimates that in 2025 it will collect MOP100 million in taxes on commissions that are paid by casinos to junkets, a 233.3-percent increase from the MOP30-million take in such taxation the government expects it will receive for fiscal-year 2024.