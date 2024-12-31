 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Macau 2024 GGR US$28bln, December down 2pct y-o-y

Dec 31, 2024 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau 2024 GGR US$28bln, December down 2pct y-o-y

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for calendar year 2024 stood at MOP226.78 billion (US$28.34 billion). The figure was up by 23.9 percent year-on-year, according to data disclosed on Wednesday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The year 2024 closed with December GGR of MOP18.20 billion, down 1.3 percent compared with November’s tally of MOP18.44 billion. The December figure was also down 2.0 percent from a year earlier, the only month of 2024 to post a decline in year-on-year terms.

The full-year 2024 GGR figure surpassed the Macau government’s estimate of MOP216.0 billion in such revenue, as it had been flagged in the fiscal year budget for last year.

The Macau government has forecast MOP240.0 billion for 2025 casino GGR, or MOP20.0 billion a month, according to the budget plan for the current year.

Macau’s previous Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, had said in November that the MOP240.0-billion figure for 2025 was “definitely achievable” and was a “conservative estimate”. Mr Ho said the 2025 budget outline had been agreed with Sam Hou Fai, who was sworn-in on December 20 as Macau new Chief Executive.

The Macau government also estimates that in 2025 it will collect MOP100 million in taxes on commissions that are paid by casinos to junkets, a 233.3-percent increase from the MOP30-million take in such taxation the government expects it will receive for fiscal-year 2024.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Consumer outlook key for APAC gaming in 2025: experts

Consumer outlook key for APAC gaming in 2025: experts

Dec 31, 2024  

The performance of China’s economy is likely to loom large over the Asia-Pacific (APAC) casino market during 2025, say several commentators in remarks to GGRAsia. Thailand’s casino-legalisation...
Read More
Macau 2024 GGR US$28bln, December down 2pct y-o-y

Macau 2024 GGR US$28bln, December down 2pct y-o-y

Dec 31, 2024  

Sands China announces bonus, salary increase for staff

Sands China announces bonus, salary increase for staff

Dec 31, 2024  

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Dec 31, 2024  

Wynn Macau Ltd confident on 2025, flags bonus to staff

Wynn Macau Ltd confident on 2025, flags bonus to staff

Dec 31, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”I think there will be gaming in Thailand. I just don’t really know what it’s going to look like. I think this notion that we’re going to have [in aggregate] US$32 billion of investment, is completely unrealistic”

Vitaly Umansky
Senior analyst at Seaport Research Partners