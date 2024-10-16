Macau 3Q mass baccarat GGR up 12pct on pre-Covid: DICJ

Macau’s mass-market casino gambling segment – including slot machine play – generated revenue of MOP42.52 billion (US$5.31 billion) in the third quarter of 2024, accounting for a 76.5-percent share of the MOP55.60-billion aggregate gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the period.

Mass-market revenue for the three months to September 30 was down 1.4 percent sequentially, showed the data. The latest figure was nonetheless up 14.8 percent from a year earlier.

Third-quarter revenue specifically from mass-market baccarat stood at nearly MOP34.09 billion, down sequentially by 1.6 percent. It represented a market share of circa 61.3 percent of overall GGR in the latest reporting period.

Mass-market baccarat revenue rose by 14.5 percent from a year earlier, and was up 11.5 percent on the third-quarter 2019 result, a period during the last trading year before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIP baccarat produced revenue of just above MOP13.08 billion between July and September, accounting for a 23.5-percent share of GGR in the period.

Third-quarter revenue in the VIP segment declined by 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, but was up 11.2 percent from the prior-year period.

Slot machine revenue stood at almost MOP3.12 billion, a market share of circa 5.6 percent. It was down 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, but rose by 9.3 percent from a year ago.