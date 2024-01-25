Macau 5-star hotel occupancy, room tally rose in 2023

Jan 25, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s average occupancy rate for five-star hotels reached 91.2 percent in December, compared to only 73.9 percent in January, the first month after relaxation of Covid-19 related travel restrictions for Macau, mainland China, and Hong Kong.
The December 2023 figures are according to recently released data from Macao Government Tourism Office.
The December five-star occupancy was still below the 93.8 percent achieved in December 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most of the city’s casinos are located inside resorts that also have five-star hotels, although not all Macau’s five-star hotels are tied to gaming-operator businesses.
As of November, the most recent information available, Macau had 27,800 operational five-star rooms, a 23.0 percent rise compared to the 22,600 in January, show separate tourism bureau figures. In December 2019, Macau had 24,600 five-star rooms.
The average five-star room rate in December 2023 was MOP1,773.2 (US$220.19), an improvement of 29.3 percent compared to January 2023’s five-star average of MOP1,371.3.
For full-year 2023, five-star occupancy was 85.8 percent, and the average nightly rate was MOP1,509.9.
In December 2019, the average five-star rate was MOP1,610.8. For full-year 2019, five-star occupancy was 92.3 percent, and the average nightly rate was MOP1,644.0.
In the four-star hotel category – some of them within casino-hotel properties – December 2023 occupancy was 86.5 percent, compared to 70.1 percent in January.
Four-star room inventory as of November was 9,100, or 19.7 percent more than the 7,600 in January.
The average four-star room rate in December 2023 was MOP998.9, or 23.9 percent more than the MOP806.5 in January.
In December 2019, four-star occupancy was 75.3 percent, from total room inventory of 6,800.
For full-year 2023, four-star occupancy was 80.7 percent, and the average room price was MOP955.7.
