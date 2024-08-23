 

Macau 5-star hotel rate dips 4pct in July: survey

Aug 23, 2024  

Macau 5-star hotel rate dips 4pct in July: survey

The average nightly room rate in Macau’s five-star hotel segment was MOP1,552.4 (US$193.3) in July, flat from the previous month and down 4.4 percent year-on-year.

So say the latest monthly data from the Macau Hotel Association, published by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The association has 47 hotels as members, 28 of them five-star. Many of those five-star hotels are housed inside the city’s casino resort complexes.

In July, Macau’s occupancy rate of the five-star hotels reached 94.9 percent, up by 5.1 percentage points when compared to a year ago, according to the latest survey results.

The average room-occupancy rate across Macau’s three-, four-, and five-star hotel segments for July was 94.3 percent, with an average nightly rate at MOP1,382.1, the survey showed. The July average rate across those three tiers saw a decline of 3.6 percent year-on-year.

The five-star tier continues to dominate Macau’s overall hotel room inventory.

As of June-end, Macau had 45,700 hotel guest rooms, of which nearly 62 percent – or 28,300  – were in the five-star tier, according to a separate set of data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service.

The number of five-star hotel rooms in June was 9.3 percent higher than June 2023, its latest available data indicate.

Macau registered 3.02 million visitor arrivals in July, up by 9.5 percent year-on-year. Out of that tally, circa 53 percent – or about 1.6 million – were day-trippers, according to other data from the government.

The July number of day-trippers was up by 20.2 percent year-on-year. That versus the number of overnight visitors that came into Macau in the month, which totalled 1.42 million, represented a decline of 0.5 percent year-on-year.

