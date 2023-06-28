 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Macau 5-star hotel room rate in May at 90pct of 2019 levels

Jun 28, 2023 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau 5-star hotel room rate in May at 90pct of 2019 levels

The average daily rate for a five-star hotel room in Macau was MOP1,482.4 (US$183.8) in May, show data compiled by the Macau Hotel Association. That was 90.0 percent of the MOP1,646.3-rate in May 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The city’s five-star hotels had an average occupancy rate of 85.1 percent in May, up 49.8 percent year-on-year, but down from the 92.4-percent occupancy achieved in May 2019. Many of Macau’s large casino resorts have five-star hotels.

The general average room rate for Macau’s three- to five-star category was MOP1,317.1 in May, up 69.8 percent from the prior-year period. The average rate reached 96.0 percent of the May 2019 rate, according to the data.

The average occupancy rate for the three- to five-star category in May stood at 84.8 percent, 47.8-percent higher than a year earlier. It was still down from the 91.7-percent occupancy rate in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, the average room rate for the three- to five-star hotels in Macau was MOP1,235.3, up 49.5 percent from the prior-year period, showed the data. The room rate was 90.6 percent of the comparable period in 2019.

The average occupancy rate for all types of hotel was 80.6 percent in the five months to May 31, a 39.2-percent increase from a year ago. The occupancy rate had been 92.7 percent in the first five months of 2019.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Diaoyutai MGM opens two hotels in Qingdao, China

Diaoyutai MGM opens two hotels in Qingdao, China

Jun 28, 2023  

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International, has expanded its presence on the Chinese...
Read More
Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Jun 28, 2023  

Pick of the Day

”We expect second quarter to be the first quarter where mass revenue and thus EBITDA are closer to pre-Covid levels (mass revenue at circa 90 percent of 2019)”

Praveen Choudhary, Gareth Leung, and Stephen Grambling
Analysts at banking group Morgan Stanley