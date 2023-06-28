Macau 5-star hotel room rate in May at 90pct of 2019 levels

The average daily rate for a five-star hotel room in Macau was MOP1,482.4 (US$183.8) in May, show data compiled by the Macau Hotel Association. That was 90.0 percent of the MOP1,646.3-rate in May 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The city’s five-star hotels had an average occupancy rate of 85.1 percent in May, up 49.8 percent year-on-year, but down from the 92.4-percent occupancy achieved in May 2019. Many of Macau’s large casino resorts have five-star hotels.

The general average room rate for Macau’s three- to five-star category was MOP1,317.1 in May, up 69.8 percent from the prior-year period. The average rate reached 96.0 percent of the May 2019 rate, according to the data.

The average occupancy rate for the three- to five-star category in May stood at 84.8 percent, 47.8-percent higher than a year earlier. It was still down from the 91.7-percent occupancy rate in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, the average room rate for the three- to five-star hotels in Macau was MOP1,235.3, up 49.5 percent from the prior-year period, showed the data. The room rate was 90.6 percent of the comparable period in 2019.

The average occupancy rate for all types of hotel was 80.6 percent in the five months to May 31, a 39.2-percent increase from a year ago. The occupancy rate had been 92.7 percent in the first five months of 2019.