Macau 5-star room rate down 10 pct y-o-y in Sept: trade

A year-on-year decline in September average room rates for Macau hotels was led by the five-star sector, show data from the Macau Hotel Association. That was despite a 9.9-percentage point year-on-year rise in the occupancy rate for that category.

The five-star nightly-rate average was MOP1,441.7 (US$180.1), down 10.2 percent on September 2023, according to the trade body’s figures, published by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

This September’s five-star average price was 4.0 percent down on the MOP1,502.3 achieved for the category in September 2019, the trading year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, show association figures.

For September this year across the three-, four- and five-star categories, the average nightly rate was MOP1,282.3, down 9.3 percent year-on-year. The average room rate of four-star and three-star hotels registered a year-on-year decline of 9.8 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

The Macau Hotel Association has 47 hotel members, of which 28 are five-star hotels. Most of these five-star hotels are housed within casino resorts located across Cotai and Macau peninsula. The rest of the association’s member hotels are establishments of the four-star and three-star tier.

The five-star hotels’ average occupancy rate was 91.9 percent in September, a year-on-year increase of 9.9 percentage points. The average occupancy rate across all the association’s tiers was 90.9 percent that month, a rise of 8.9 percentage points when compared to a year ago.

So far this year, the highest average room rate – across all tiers of property within the Macau Hotel Association’s membership – has been in February, a month that included China’s Lunar New Year holiday. In that month, the average room rate of the association’s hotels stood at MOP1,544.9, with that of the five-star tier at MOP1,732.3.

As of August, Macau had a total of 38 five-star hotels in service, with an aggregate of 25,800 guest rooms, show the most recent data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service. The number of five-star hotel rooms in August accounted for 59.4 percent of Macau’s 43,400 hotel rooms in service that month.