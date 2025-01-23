Macau 5-star room rate fell 6mths in row in 2024: trade

The average nightly cost in December of a Macau five-star hotel room was down 8.1 percent year-on-year, at MOP1,624.0 (US$202.4), according to a local trade body. It completed six consecutive months of year-on-year decline in average five-star rates, that began in July.

That is based on the latest data from the Macau Hotel Association, published by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The association has 47 hotels as members, of which 27 are five-star properties. Most of those are within casino resort complexes in the city.

In December, the occupancy rate of the assocation’s five-star hotels reached 95.5 percent, up 5.9 percentage points from a year ago, show the figures. Average occupancy that month across the three-, four- and five-star categories, was 95.0 percent, up 4.7 percentage points year-on-year.

For full-year 2024, the average room rate of the five-star hotels was MOP1,585.0, a rise of 2.8 percent from 2023, and just 0.6 percent lower than the pre-pandemic trading year of 2019, according to the hotel body.

Five-star occupancy across the whole of 2024 was 92.5 percent, up 8.8 percentage points year-on-year.

Following post- Covid-19 travel easing in Macau in January 2023, the five-star rate among the association’s hotels peaked at MOP1,766.9 in December that year.

Five-star accomodation dominates Macau’s hotel market. As of December, the city had 24,200 five-star hotel rooms, 57.9 percent of the 41,800 hotel rooms in aggregate, according to a separate set of data from the Statistics and Census Service. The five-star room tally nonetheless was down 14.2 percent versus the same month in 2023.

As per the statistics bureau’s own data, December’s five-star average occupancy was 92.8 percent. The average stay for that tier’s guests was 1.9 nights.

December duration of stay for five-star hotel guests coming from the Chinese mainland – the most significant feeder source – was 1.8 nights. Most of the five-star guests originating from other Asian countries had a stay length averaging either 2.0 nights or slightly more.