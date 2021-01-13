Macau airport 2020 passenger volume down 88 pct y-o-y

Macau International Airport handled 1.17 million passenger movements for full-year 2020; nearly half of them involving inbound and outbound passengers from mainland China, the airport operator told GGRAsia.

The full-year 2020 passenger traffic represented a 88-percent decrease from 2019, when it had 9.60 million arriving and departing passengers.

During 2020, the Macau airport handled 579,875 mainland Chinese visitors, according to information provided by Macau International Airport Co Ltd, a body also known locally as CAM.

For December, the airport had a daily average of 32 commercial flight movements, a tally that the airport operator noted was a 7-percent increase on November. During December, the airport handled 82,175 passengers, CAM told GGRAsia.

Almost all of the flight destinations served in December were in mainland China, according to CAM.

They included: Shanghai, served respectively by Air Macau, China Eastern Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, and Spring Airlines; and Hangzhou, served by Air Macau and Xiamen Airlines.

Other mainland cities served in December were: Beijing, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xiamen, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Changzhou, Ningbo, Chongqing, Nanning, Jieyang, and Wenzhou; all via Air Macau.

The Chinese cities of Jinjiang and Fuzhou – both in Fujian province – were also among the December flight destinations, served by Xiamen Airlines. During that month, Air China had flights connecting Macau to Wuhan.

The other destination served during December was Taipei in Taiwan, via services run respectively by Air Macau, EVA Air and Starlux Airlines, according to CAM.

The airport operator said that for January, it expected to handle “most likely the same” number of commercial flight movements as in December, citing the applications for flights submitted by airlines. But the number of actual flight movements for the current month would be subject to change, depending on any further arrangements to be made by the respective airlines, CAM noted.