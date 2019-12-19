Macau airport to see at least 15pct rise in 2019 pax volume

Macau International Airport could see its 2019 aggregate passenger volume reach “9.5 million to 9.6 million” arrivals and departures, said official Eric Fong Hio Kin in comments to local media on Tuesday.

Macau International Airport Co Ltd, or known as CAM, operates the city’s air hub. Mr Fong is its marketing department director.

The figure he mentioned would represent a 15-percent to 16-percent increase when compared to the 8.26 million passenger journeys the Macau airport handled in 2018.

Mr Fong said the full-year 2019 estimate was based on daily handling of approximately 26,000 passenger journeys, and more than 200 flight departures and arrivals daily.

By January next year, there would be “two” additional airlines offering flights to and from Macau, Chinese-language newspaper Macao Daily News cited Mr Fong as saying. The report did not give further details.

By the end of third quarter this year, there was a total of 30 airlines operating via Macau airport, connecting the city to an aggregate of 58 destinations spread between Greater China, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, according to CAM.

For the first ten months of this year, the city received an aggregate of over 33.4 million visitors entering by all modes of transport, according to the latest available data from Statistics and Census Service. During that period, a total of 3.19 million visitors arrived the city via the airport; 63.5 percent of them from mainland China.