Macau April gaming tax take US$402mln, up 57pct y-o-y

The Macau government collected just above MOP3.2 billion (US$401.6 million) in tax revenue from the city’s gaming industry for April. The figure was up nearly 57 percent from the MOP2.04 billion collected in the prior-year period, according to the latest official data released by the Financial Services Bureau.

Judged month-on-month, the April tax take was up 12.3 percent from the MOP2.85 billion collected in March.

For the first four months of this year, the city has recorded an aggregate of MOP12.4 billion in tax revenue from the gaming industry.

The Macau government expected to collect nearly MOP50.01 billion in taxes from the city’s gaming industry in full-year 2021, according to its budget plan for the current fiscal year.

The government taxes the gross gaming revenue (GGR) of Macau casinos at a rate of 35 percent, but other levies on the casino gaming gross, raise the tax rate to 39 percent in effect.

Other taxes on the Macau gambling sector include levies on the income of Chinese traditional lotteries, on horse racing, and on instant lotteries. There is also tax on commissions earned by operators of gambling junkets.

Macau’s tax-take figures in a given calendar period, and the city’s casino GGR in such a time frame, are not directly comparable for a number of reasons. They include the fact that there is typically a delay between the point where GGR is recorded in Macau casino operations, and the point at which tax is registered by the Macau government as having been paid on such play.

Macau’s casino GGR for April was MOP8.40 billion, up 1,014.4 percent from a year earlier.

The city’s aggregate casino GGR in the five months to May 31, stood at MOP42.49 billion, an increase of 28.7 percent on the MOP33.00 billion achieved in the first five months of 2020, according to the latest available data from Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.