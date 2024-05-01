Macau April GGR tops 2.3bln, down 4.9pct m-o-m

Casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau fell by 4.9 percent month-on-month in April to just under MOP18.55 billion (US$2.30 billion), according to data released on Wednesday by the city’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The result represented an increase of 26.0 percent compared with April 2023.

April’s observed daily GGR run-rate had been “in line with historical seasonality,” according to investment analysts.

Citigroup had said in the April edition of its monthly spot-check survey of Macau premium mass gaming tables, that player quality appeared to be “resilient”. But the institution said that in likelihood Macau GGR in April would be generated by a smaller number of “premium-mass players, given the timing of the Labour Day holidays this year”.

The next major holiday on the Chinese mainland – Macau’s main tourism feeder market – is the Labour Day break, running from today (May 1) to Sunday (May 5) inclusive.

The latest data for the whole of April took Macau’s GGR for the first four months of 2024 to MOP75.87 billion, up 53.7 percent from the prior-year period.