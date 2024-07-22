Macau average 5-star 1H rate 96pct of 2019 at US$197

The average nightly room rate in Macau’s five-star hotel segment reached MOP1,582.4 (US$196.80) during the first half, up 12.4 percent year-on-year, and a 96.1-percent recovery relative to pre-Covid first-half 2019, when the city’s five-star hotel rooms on average cost MOP1,647.4 a night.

That is according to the latest data from the Macau Hotel Association, published by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The association has 47 hotels as members, 28 of them five-star. Many of those five-star hotels are housed inside the city’s casino resort complexes.

Macau’s average hotel room occupancy for five-star hotels was 91.1 percent for June, up 5 percentage points year-on-year. The occupancy rate of this tier of hotels reached 90.8 percent for the January to June period, up 10.2 percentage points from a year ago, according to the latest survey results.

The average occupancy rate across Macau’s three-, four- and five-star hotel segment for the first six months of this year was 89.6 percent, with an average nightly room rate at MOP1,402.8, the survey showed.

The five-star tier continues to dominate Macau’s overall hotel room inventory.

As of May-end, Macau had 45,800 hotel guest rooms, of which 61.8 percent – or 28,300 – were in the five-star tier, according to a separate set of data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service.

The number of five-star hotel rooms in May was 9.5 percent higher than May 2023, the statistics service’s data indicate.

Macau registered nearly 16.72 million visitor arrivals for the first six months of this year. Of that tally, circa 69 percent – or about 11.54 million – were contributed by mainland China, according to other statistics service data.

Out of the 16.72 million visitor arrivals the city logged for the January to June period, nearly 8.89 million were day-trippers. The year-on-year increase in that segment during the period was 59.3 percent, outpacing the 29.1 percent-growth in the number of overnight visitors.