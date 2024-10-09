Macau average room rate US$232 in Oct Golden Week: MGTO

The average occupancy rate of Macau’s hotels reached 94.5 percent during this year’s October Golden Week, with an average room rate across all tiers of hotels and inns at MOP1,860.8 (US$232.4) in the holiday period, said the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a Tuesday release, citing tourism industry figures.

October Golden Week is a seven-day break in mainland China, and is also known as the National Day holiday. This year it ran from October 1 to October 7 inclusive.

The MGTO Tuesday update did not include occupancy or room rate data per tier of hotel.

The release did mention that Macau’s average hotel occupancy rate had “peaked” at 98.5 percent on October 3 and October 4.

On October 3, a Thursday, Macau received 174,313 visitors, beating the previous single-day record of 162,000 set during the equivalent holiday period in 2019, show MGTO data.

For this year’s October Golden Week, the average room rate across all types of Macau guest room was 4.0-percent higher than the same holiday period in 2023, the Tuesday release mentioned.

In the pre-pandemic October Golden Week of 2019, the average room rate had been MOP1,842.3.

Macau’s visitor-arrival tally for October Golden Week this year was 993,117, or a daily average of 141,873. Most were from the Chinese mainland, with Hong Kong the second biggest contributor.

The daily average of visitors from the mailand was 118,025, up 34.7 percent year-on-year. Hong Kong’s average daily contribution was 16,715, down 21.8 percent year-on-year.

Separate data from the Macau Hotel Association show that for the first eight months of this year, Macau’s average room rate across five-, four- and three-star hotels had been MOP1,409.0. The average occupancy rate was 91.0 percent. The association’s member hotels are mostly within the city’s casino resort complexes.