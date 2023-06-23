Macau-based junket at Galaxy Macau VIP gaming zone

Jun 23, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Veteran VIP gambling trade representative Kwok Chi Chung has confirmed to GGRAsia that a Macau-based and -licensed gaming promoter – or ‘junket’ – controlled by him, has access to a VIP-play gaming zone at the Galaxy Macau casino resort in Cotai.
The high-stakes zone is called Yinzuan Club (pictured) in an upstairs level of the Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd property, near the Diamond Lobby.
“Our launch is at a time when the Macau market has already seen a few junkets getting active,” said Mr Kwok.
He was referrring to market developments under the updated regulatory system for the industry, associated with the new concession system that took effect from January 1.
Mr Kwok told GGRAsia that a firm linked to him – “United Promotor de Jogo Sociedade Unipessoal Limitada” – started gaming-promotion business at Yinzuan Club on June 18.
He said his firm was currently the only third-party gaming promoter hosted at Yinzuan Club, and that business had been “smooth” so far. Mr Kwok added the partnership with Galaxy Entertainment has been conceived before the city’s new gaming legal framework came into effect.
The current source markets for players tapped by Mr Kwok’s gaming promotion entity are Hong Kong and mainland China, the industry figure stated.
GGRAsia has approached Galaxy Entertainment, seeking comment on the addition of a locally-based junket at Galaxy Macau, and asking if other junkets would also be hosted there.
Macau’s junket sector had dramatically reduced in network size and play volume in recent years, coinciding with the arrest of the founding bosses of two big junket brands: Suncity Group and Tak Chun Group.
The new regulatory framework for Macau gaming includes fresh rules for establishing and operating junkets. Each Macau gaming promoter is now only allowed to work with a single Macau casino concessionaire.
Additionally, due to mainland China’s tightened scrutiny within its jurisdictional area against promotion of gambling, the Macau industry did not consider it to be legally permissible to solicit patrons from there, the junket representative remarked to GGRAsia.
“No markers are issued for mainland players. We accept only… the mainland players that visit on-site, and they are basically on cash play here,” Mr Kwok said.
Players from Hong Kong were not subject to such constraints, and did not need a visa to visit Macau, unlike their compatriots on the mainland, observed the junket-trade representative. “For Hong Kong, we have agents that can source patrons from there,” he added.
Yinzuan Club is located within the “VIP east” wing of the Galaxy Macau property. A zone reserved for players holding a foreign passport – branded as “Noble International Club” – is situated within the same wing, and is a short walk from the Yinzuan Club, according to GGRAsia’s on-site checks.
