Macau casino bets mostly US$64 up on Day 6 of CNY hols

GGRAsia walked the mass-play floors of a number of the major casinos in downtown Macau and the Cotai district on Thursday, which for mainland China residents was the sixth day of an eight-day holiday break to mark Chinese New Year this time.

At about 11.25am at Grand Lisboa (pictured), run by SJM Holdings Ltd on the city’s peninsula, the sic bo live-dealer tables in the gaming area at the ground-floor entrance saw the players outnumbered by onlookers. The minimum bets there were HKD500 (about US$64), a scenario seen commonly across multiple properties.

In the main portion of the first floor, the non-baccarat games – including blackjack and stud poker – saw most tables operational and active with players. Minimum bets were HKD500.

The first-floor live baccarat tables had minimums from HKD1,000 to HKD3,000, with the busiest at the bottom of that range.

On the mezzanine level of the first floor, the high-limit live table zone featured baccarat tables at HKD3,000 to HKD5,000. But only four tables – all at HKD3,000 – had players. The mezzanine’s slot area had no players present.

On Grand Lisboa’s second-floor gaming area, live baccarat was on offer at HKD300, HKD500 and HKD1,000.

Wynn Macau

At 12.15pm at Wynn Macau Ltd’s original resort in the city, Wynn Macau (pictured above), the poker zone in the Lakeside wing’s casino floor at ground level had four tables all full with players. A slots zone facing the poker zone had some players, but overall the traffic there was light.

Lucky six baccarat tables in that part of the property had minimums from HKD800 up to HKD1,000.

Nearby electronic table games (ETGs) and a live multi-game ‘stadium’ setup – featuring a live dealer but electronic betting and bet settlement – saw some seats filled, but had little ‘buzz’ in terms of player involvement.

At Wynn Macau’s main gaming area, at the heart of the ground floor, live baccarat was priced at HKD1,000 up to HKD3,000. Many tables were busy with players, though the most popular were at HKD1,500 and HKD2,000.

At the ground floor of the Encore wing of the property, live baccarat was at HKD3,000 to HKD5,000, with the lower-price tables being busiest.

MGM Macau

At 12.30pm across the road at MGM Macau, the original property of MGM China Holdings Ltd, the sprawling ground-level main gaming floor had mass live baccarat from HKD1,000 to HKD3,000, with the busiest tables at HKD1,000 and HKD2,000.

A live sic bo area had minimums from HKD500 to HKD1,000, with four tables very busy.

A roulette area had two tables busy, at minimum bets respectively of HKD50 and HKD100. A live blackjack zone had HKD500 tables, with four packed with players.

Live multi-game machines had minimums at HKD100, with many seats filled.

Other ETGs and slots on that floor had some players, but traffic was not heavy.

StarWorld Hotel

A short walk away at StarWorld Hotel, the downtown main property of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, gaming starts on the first floor, above ground level. There, three live sic bo tables were very busy, with a starting price of HKD500.

Live baccarat tables there were generally busy, and ranged from HKD1,000 up to HKD3,000. Those lowest-priced were the most popular.

On the second floor, a live multi-game stadium had some players, but it was not at capacity. A slots zone on that level was only sparsely populated.

Cotai floors – Galaxy Macau

From 2.40pm on Thursday, GGRAsia walked the ground floor gaming – north to south – of Galaxy Entertainment’s flagship Galaxy Macau property on Cotai.

Slots and ETGs at the Diamond Lobby end on the north side had some player traffic, but it was not dense. The live multi-game machines had HKD100 bets, but were not very busy.

At The Pavilion North, a high-limit area, minimum bets were HKD3,000, HKD5,000 and HKD10,000. A handful of tables were busy, with the most popular at the lowest price.

Main-floor non-baccarat live-dealer games, including blackjack and Caribbean stud poker, were HKD1,000 to HKD2,000. Live-dealer roulette was available at HKD100. Most of the gaming tables were packed with players.

Main-floor baccarat offered HKD1,000 tables up to HKD3,000. Overall many tables were busy, with the most popular at HKD1,000 to HKD2,000.

Venetian Macao

From 3.20pm on Thursday at Sands China Ltd’s the Venetian Macao (pictured above), main-floor baccarat bets were HKD1,000 up to HKD3,000, with many tables busy, and the most popular being at the lower end.

Live sic bo – all busy and with spectators – had HKD800 and HKD1,000 minimums.

Main floor non-baccarat live games were from HKD500 to HKD1,000. Some tables were filled but overall they were not as popular as the baccarat tables.

Two live multi-game stadiums had many seats filled. Slots and ETGs had some seats filled, but the ETGs were busier. A Venetian Macao poker room was full.

A high-limit zone had live baccarat from HKD3,000 up to HKD10,000. The busiest tables were at HKD3,000 and HKD5,000.

City of Dreams

At 3.50pm, the main floor at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd’s Cotai flagship property had live baccarat play at HKD1,000 up to HKD5,000. Many tables at City of Dreams were busy but overall traffic was not as dense as other Cotai properties. The busiest tables were HKD2,000 and HKD3,000.

Non-baccarat tables – craps, roulette, fortune three-card poker, Caribbean stud poker, blackjack – offered minimums from HKD100 up to HKD1,000, with the card games at HKD500 to HKD1,000. Many tables were packed.

Londoner Macao

Across the road at 4.10pm, Sands China’s The Londoner Macao had non-baccarat card games at HKD1,000. Craps and roulette were at HKD200 and HKD500. Most tables were busy.

Main-floor baccarat was from HKD2,000 up to HKD10,000. Overall player traffic was not as dense as some other Cotai properties but a popular denomination was HKD3,000.

A sic bo area had HKD1,000 tables, most of them full. ETGs and a live multi-game stadium had moderate traffic. Slots had some seats filled, but overall they were far from busy.

MGM Cotai

At 4.30pm at MGM China’s Cotai venue (pictured above), live multi-game, ETG and slot machines were busy, especially the ETG seats, with sic bo, roulette and individual baccarat the most popular machines.

A live sic bo area at MGM Cotai had HKD500 to HKD1,000 tables. Other non-baccarat table games, namely stud poker and blackjack, had HKD500 minimums, with many tables busy.

Main-floor baccarat games were busy, offering HKD1,000 up to HKD3,000 minimums. The HKD1,000 and HKD2,000 were most popular.

High- limit baccarat was at HKD2,000 and HKD3,000, but only a handful of tables were busy. High-limit slots had little traffic.

Wynn Palace

At 4.45pm at Wynn Macau Ltd’s Cotai venue Wynn Palace, tables for blackjack and three-card baccarat were mostly HKD500, and were moderately populated. Roulette and sic bo were at HKD500 to HKD1,000.

Main-floor baccarat was HKD1,000 to HKD5,000: most popular were tables at HKD3,000 and below.

A live multi-game stadium, slots and ETGs had some traffic, with individual sic bo and electronic baccarat games being the most popular choices.

A high-limit ‘Diamond Club’ offered baccarat from HKD5,000 to HKD10,000. Several HKD5,000 tables had players

Grand Lisboa Palace

At 5.20pm at SJM Holdings’ Cotai venue, non-baccarat games – fortune three card poker, blackjack – had HKD500 bets, with many packed. Roulette at HKD50 was also on offer.

Main-floor baccarat at Grand Lisboa Palace had minimum bets as low as HKD500, up to HKD3,000. Busiest were HKD500 and HKD1,000. Overall, traffic was lighter than elsewhere on Cotai.

A sic bo area in the centre of the main floor had HKD500 tables and most were busy.

Slots, live multi-game seats and ETGs had some players, but overall traffic for those products was moderate.