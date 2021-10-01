Macau casino GGR up 32pct m-o-m in Sept: govt

Macau casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 32.4 percent sequentially in September, to MOP5.88 billion (US$735 million), compared to MOP4.44 billion in August, when a Covid-19 alert in Macau had seen a sharp dip in tourism to the city.

Judged year-on-year, September GGR was up 165.9 percent on the MOP2.21 billion achieved in September 2020, according to data issued on Friday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

At the end of this September, the daily volume of mainland tourists to Macau went down, coinciding with neighbouring Zhuhai in Guangdong province introducing a 14-day quarantine for inbound travel from Macau, after some new Covid-19 cases were detected in Macau.

The September result took third-quarter Macau GGR to MOP18.77 billion, down 26.1 percent sequentially on this year’s second-quarter GGR of MOP25.38 billion.

Judged year-on-year, third-quarter GGR was up 283.8 percent on the just under MOP4.89 billion achieved in third quarter 2020.

Judged on a cumulative basis, September’s result took Macau GGR for the year to September 30 to MOP67.79 billion, up 75.6 percent year-on-year on the MOP38.61 billion for the first nine months of 2020.