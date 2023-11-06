Macau casino GGR US$348mln for Nov 1 to 5: JP Morgan

Nov 06, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first five days of November was estimated at MOP2.8 billion (US$347.6 million), or circa MOP560 million a day, said JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd in a Monday memo, citing its industry checks.
“This is a pretty good print to be in-line with summer holiday levels (e.g., MOP555 million a day in August), especially considering the soft seasonality of the month,” wrote analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi and Selina Li.
“While we wouldn’t read too much into weekly/short-term trends, this does compare favourably against market expectations, as both JP Morgan estimates/consensus are located at MOP530 million to MOP540 million a day run-rate (i.e., MOP16 billion for full-month),” they added.
According to the institution, the estimate for the first five days of November “indicates mass GGR is running comfortably at 100-percent-plus of pre-Covid levels … while VIP demand remains at around 23 to 25 percent levels”.
In October, Macau GGR rose by 30.6 percent month-on-month, at just over MOP19.50 billion, which was the best monthly performance since January 2020.
Another institution, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd, suggested in a recent note that the city’s November casino GGR could get a lift from the Macau Grand Prix motor racing meetings, and the concerts by Irish pop ensemble Westlife.
Morgan Stanley forecasts market-wide November GGR to be MOP16.9 billion, or about MOP564 million per day.
