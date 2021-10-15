Macau casino ops introduce staff ‘jab-or-test’ rule

Macau casino operators have implemented a new directive, stating that before entering the workplace, employees must either show proof of vaccination against Covid-19, or hold a nucleic acid test certificate, issued within seven days, proving they are ‘negative’ for the virus.

The measure – announced in internal memos to staff – is to be implemented later this month by the city’s casino concessionaires. Employees have to pay for the tests at their own expense.

The new directive follows the guidelines from the Macau government. In mid-September, the government said such directive would apply to civil servants, and it advised the private sector to follow the same approach.

If a worker fails to present the proof of vaccination or a ‘negative’ test result, they will not be allowed into the workplace and such “will be considered as an unjustified absence,” according to internal memos from gaming operators.

Wynn Macau Ltd said in a written reply to GGRAsia that effective from October 25, all of its employees “need to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination (first dose or both doses), or a negative nucleic acid test result made within the past seven days,” in order to gain access its properties.

“Wynn will continue to adhere to all pandemic prevention guidelines and policies of the … government, and work diligently to safeguard the health of our community,” it added.

The measure is part of the effort by Macau’s operatorts to help accelerate the local rate of vaccination. All six concessionaires in Macau have previously run vaccination drives aimed at encouraging staff to be inoculated.

According to Macau’s health authorities, as of October 12, an aggregate of 319,670 people in Macau was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, roughly about 59 percent of the local population.

The coordinator of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, Leong Iek Hou, said last week that the Macau government’s ‘zero case’ policy for Covid-19 was to remain until the city’s vaccination rate reaches at least 80 percent.

(Updated at 11.40am, Oct 15)