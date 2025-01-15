 

Macau casino regulator to add 65 staff, mostly inspectors

Jan 15, 2025  

Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), expects to have a net increase of 65 staff in 2025, with most of the newcomers in “inspector” roles.

That is according to a Legislative Assembly report on Macau’s financial-year 2025 budget plan. The report outlines the Macau government’s explanation to the assembly of the government’s estimated income and its public expenditure items for this year.

The report did not mention the current aggregate size of the Macau casino regulator’s workforce.

But it said the additional workers – including inspectors stationed at the city’s casinos, as well as clerical jobs – were needed for “effective implementation” of casino inspection duties in the current gaming concession period that started on January 1, 2023.

The assembly’s opinion report also noted that the 2025 recruitment at DICJ was part of the gaming bureau’s restructuring effort. A new law related to the structure of DICJ – in effect from June 22, 2021 – said that the number of posts at the gaming bureau would expand by circa 139 percent over a period of time, from 192 to 459.

Adriano Marques Ho, who had led the bureau since mid-2020, has assumed a new post as the director-general of Macau Customs Service on December 20.

To date, there has been no public announcement on who is to succeed him. In the interim, Lio Chi Chong, a deputy director of Macau’s regulator, has been named acting director of the bureau.

