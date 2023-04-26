Macau casino sector adds Michelin stars

The number of Michelin-starred restaurants based at Macau casino resorts has increased in the 2023 edition of the “Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau”. It followed two straight years in which the number of Michelin-starred Macau outlets went down.

The new edition of the guide was announced on Wednesday. The new rundown features 17 restaurants in Macau, up from 15 in the previous year.

Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM Cotai, a property of MGM China Holdings Ltd, has earned one Michelin star in this year’s edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau. The restaurant has been led by chef Yang Dengquan since it opened in 2018. The eatery was promoted from the so-called “Michelin Selected” category, according to a press release.

The Huaiyang Garden (pictured), by renowned chef Zhou Xiaoyan, was also awarded a Michelin star. The outlet, at The Londoner Macao, a resort run by Sands China Ltd, achieved the accolade after opening early last year.

For the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2023, the three-star Macau restaurants are: Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, a Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd property; and Robuchon au Dôme, and The Eight, both at Grand Lisboa, an SJM Holdings Ltd resort.

Macau’s two-star eateries in this year’s guide are: Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, in City of Dreams; Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, a Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd property; Mizumi and Wing Lei, both at Wynn Macau, run by Wynn Macau Ltd; and Sichuan Moon at Wynn Palace, the sister property on Cotai.

The other seven one-star restaurants in Macau are: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana, and Lai Heen, both at Galaxy Macau, a Galaxy Entertainment property; Pearl Dragon, at Melco Resorts’ Studio City; The Kitchen, at Grand Lisboa; Wing Lei Palace, at Wynn Palace; Ying at Altira Macau, a Melco Resorts venue; and Zi Yat Heen at the Four Seasons Macao, a Sands China venue.