Macau casino shuttle 2023 client volume was 57pct of 2019

The tally of routes covered by Macau-casino shuttle buses in 2023 was slightly higher than 2019, though 2023 passenger-trip volume was just 57 percent of 2019, the trading year before the Covid-19 pandemic, show the latest available data from the city’s Transport Bureau.

Shuttle bus services run by Macau’s casino operators accounted in 2023 for circa 35.96 million passenger trips, compared to 63.18 million in 2019, the bureau’s figures indicate.

The operators ran an aggregate of 59 shuttle routes in 2023 via 281 buses, versus 57 routes using 426 buses in 2019.

The Macau casino businesses have long been operating free shuttle services that shift visitors between the city’s boundary checkpoints and those operators’ properties.

Some of the gaming companies also offer shuttles that link their Macau-peninsula venues with one or more sites they run in the newer Cotai district.