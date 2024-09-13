Macau CE candidate meets casino heads, urges healthy sector

Sep 13, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Sam Hou Fai, who will run unopposed for the role of Macau’s Chief Executive (CE), met on Thursday with the heads of the city’s six casino concessionaires, according to a press release from his office.
Discussions focused on status of the industry and how to develop Macau as a “world centre of tourism and leisure”, stated the announcement.
The release said Mr Sam acknowledged the contributions made by the six concessionaires for Macau’s socio-economic development.
He urged the concessionaires to ensure that the industry “maintains a healthy, orderly and sustainable development in accordance with the law,” so as to promote the “adequate diversification” of the city’s economy.
According to the release, the operators pledged – under the leadership of the Macau government – to continue improving service quality, making efforts to attract more international visitors, and elevating Macau’s reputation as a tourism destination.
A total of 12 representatives from the casino concessionaires attended the meeting. They included: Pansy Ho Chiu King, chairperson and an executive director of MGM China Holdings Ltd; Kenneth Feng, president and an executive director at MGM China; Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd; Grant Chum Kwan Lock, chief executive of Sands China.
Also in attendance were: Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd; Francis Lui Yiu Tung, vice chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd; Linda Chen Chih Ling, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Wynn Macau Ltd; and Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, chairman of SJM Holdings Ltd.
Since August, Mr Sam has been meeting various local associations, trade chambers and other groups to garner their opinions. The former president of Macau’s Court of Final Appeal has yet to present his official political programme.
The poll process to choose the city’s next leader is scheduled for October 13.
Mr Sam received a total of 383 nominations drawn from among those people that are members of the Chief Executive Election Committee. That tally is 95.8 percent of the available nominations, making it impossible for anyone else to garner the necessary support to put themselves forward as a candidate.
The selection for the post of Macau chief executive is done not by direct voting among the whole adult population, but by a 400-strong election committee featuring representatives of various sectoral interests including industry, commerce, finance, labour and education.
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 12, 2024
Sep 13, 2024
Sep 12, 2024
Sep 13, 2024The electronically-delivered games segment in the Philippines – referred to as e-Games – could contribute as much as PHP20 billion (US$356.9 million) in franchise tax this year to the country’s...
(Click here for more)
”We still have to amend the charter of Pagcor. So, next year will be allocated for the amendments”
Alejandro Tengco
Chairman and chief executive of Pagcor