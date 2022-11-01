Macau confirms new Covid case, starts mass testing

Macau reported on Monday a new Covid-19 case, and is conducting again mass testing of the city’s entire population. The process started at 7am on Tuesday (November 1) and runs until 11am on Wednesday.

The latest Covid-19 infection involved a 58-year-old Macau resident that works in a local fish market, and lives in the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, in the mainland province of Guangdong. His infection has not been linked by the city’s authorities to other cases discovered among Macau people since October 26.

Macau was already in the midst of three days of mandatory home-testing for every citizen, following Covid-19 cases. Including the latest infection, 10 had been confirmed between October 26 and 3pm on Monday, October 31.

Currently to cross the Macau border with Zhuhai, a Covid-19 test certificate with 24-hour validity is required. The rule is in place until at least November 4.

Any person travelling to Zhuhai from Macau must also make “an advanced health declaration” via the official channels of the Zhuhai health authorities. They are also required to do three tests in three days after arriving in Zhuhai, and must do a “three-day self-monitoring of health at home”, avoiding going out unless necessary.

As of Monday afternoon, the Macau authorities had put on lockdown a number of residential buildings, as well as the MGM Cotai casino resort, to prevent anyone present from leaving. An aggregate of 1,596 people are currently in quarantine at MGM Cotai, including staff and hotel guests, according to the health authorities.