Macau daily arrivals above 110k Easter Friday to Sunday

Macau saw a daily average of just above 110,000 visitor arivals for the Easter Friday to Easter Sunday period, from March 29 to March 31 inclusive, according to data from Macau’s Public Security Police.

For Hong Kong – Macau’s second-largest source market for tourists after mainland China – the Easter season this year runs from Good Friday (March 29) to Easter Monday (April 1) inclusive. Easter is not a holiday on the Chinese mainland.

Macau’s aggregate visitor arrivals for March 29 to March 31 were 330,447. Saturday saw the biggest single-day tally across the three days, at 122,235.

The police data do not include any breakdown of the source markets for the inbound visitors.

But they show that the city’s Border Gate – the inland boundary crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the nearest mainland city, in Guangdong province – was the busiest. It handled 106,296 visitor arrivals in aggregate for those three Easter days.

The second busiest boundary checkpoint is the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge crossing, which handled an aggregate of 105,402 visitor arrivals for the same period.