Macau daily May flights stay in single digits: airport

Macau International Airport’s operator said the facility has so far handled daily in May only a single-digit number of commercial flight movements, due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the operator company told GGRAsia it anticipated flight movements would increase “for the next three months”.

Up to Friday (May 22), Macau airport had been handling on average only four commercial flight movements daily during May, said Macau International Airport Co Ltd, a body known locally as CAM. The daily tally was well below the 20 daily flight movements it had hoped to handle this month when it provided us with an outlook update at the end of April.

In April, the airport also handled only four commercial flight movements daily on average, CAM noted to us in its latest commentary.

During May, Macau has had air services to nine destinations spread across Greater China, North Asia and Southeast Asia said CAM. These were: the mainland China cities Xiamen, Nanning, Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing, operated by Air Macau and Air China; Taipei in Taiwan, operated by Air Macau, EVA Air and Starlux; the Japanese cities Tokyo and Osaka, operated by Air Macau; and the Philippine capital Manila, operated by Philippine Airlines.

The airport operator expected there would be “more and more” aircraft movements “for the next three months”. That was based on flight permission requests it had received from the civil aviation sector. A figure of 10 to 12 flight movements per day was mentioned, possibly as a starting point.

The airport operator stressed that its projections could change depending on any further adjustments in the immigration entry policies either of Macau or other jurisdictions to which the city ordinarily has flight connections.