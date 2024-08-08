Macau daily visit average leaps 22pct to 120k in early Aug

The daily average of visitors to Macau has risen by about 22 percent in the first seven days of August, relative to the daily average in July, according to data from Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) issued on Thursday. The latest daily average is 120,000 versus 98,000 across July.

The tourism bureau suggested the summer holiday season – encompassing school holidays in China – might be a factor in the increase.

Macau logged nearly 843,000 visitor arrivals from August 1 to August 7 inclusive, generating that 120,000 average across the period.

Last Saturday (August 3) Macau actually recorded circa 152,000 arrivals, hitting a single-day record for what the tourism bureau called the “summer holiday” period that started in July.

The city logged nearly 3.03 million visitor arrivals in July, a tally that represented a 9.7-percent year-on-year increase. The July inbound visitor tally also represented an 85.8-percent recovery of the same summer month in pre-pandemic 2019, said MGTO.

The provisional July data took Macau’s aggregate visitor arrivals for the first seven months of this year to nearly 19.75 million, 37.1 percent higher than the same period last year and a 82.9-percent recovery of the equivalent period in 2019, the MGTO statement noted.

Official July data are due to be released later this month by Macau’s Statistics and Census Service.

In August 2019 Macau’s average daily visitor volume of the month had been 116,874, according to data from the census service.

Macau International Airport Co Ltd, the operator of the city’s air hub, said recently it forecast a 1.4-million passenger throughput for July and August, which would be a 78.3 percent recovery relative to the equivalent period in 2019.