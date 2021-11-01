Macau daily visitor tally at 30k likely in Nov, Dec: MGTO

Macau might see the daily volume of visitor arrivals go above “30,000” during weekends or when the city hosts “major events” in November and December, following a “stable” recovery trend in inbound tourism, said Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes (pictured in file photo).

The city already saw the daily tourist arrival tally reach the 30,000-mark, on Friday (October 29) and Saturday, respectively. Macau recorded 30,512 tourist arrivals on Friday, and 29,990 tourist arrivals on Saturday, according to a MGTO press release published on on Monday noon.

Starting from noon on October 19, Zhuhai-bound travellers from Macau are only required to hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19. Such travellers are no longer required to do a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Zhuhai, a measure that had been imposed during the Macau alert status due to Covid-19 cases found in late September and early October.

Zhuhai is the main land-travel route to Macau for visitors from mainland China, which is currently the only place to have a largely-quarantine free travel arrangement with Macau.

“We saw that on the third day after the travel easing [from Zhuhai authorities] was introduced, the daily [tourist arrival] tally had already returned to the 20,000-level,” said Ms Senna Fernandes on the sidelines of a Friday event.

The average daily visitor arrivals to the city was “above 25,000” for the period from October 20 to October 28, according to a MGTO separate release published on Friday.

Macau is set to host several events and community festivals in November and December, including the Macau Grand Prix and the Macau Food Festival in November, and the Light Festival in December, according to the tourism bureau.