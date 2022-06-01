Macau eases test validity to 7 days for Guangdong visitors

Jun 01, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
With effect from the stroke of midnight on Thursday (June 2), people intending to travel to Macau from neighbouring Guangdong province, in mainland China, must hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within seven days proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection. That is a relaxation from the previously-maintained 72 hours.
The updated rule applies to travellers to Macau from Guangdong via any land or marine checkpoints, according to a Wednesday announcement by Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.
The statement said the decision took into consideration “the epidemic situation in neighbouring areas,” and followed an “agreement reached” via a cross-border liaison system known as the “Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism between Zhuhai and Macau”.
Mainland China is the only place to have a mostly quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau. Guangdong is the largest-single source of mainland tourists to Macau.
The latest easing of the test requirement comes on the heels of a Monday meeting between Macau’s Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, and officials from Zhuhai. Mr Ho had said at the meeting that he expected a further relaxation of the rules regarding the test validity for inbound travellers from Guangdong.
Since April 20, people travelling to Macau from Guangdong had to hold a Covid-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours. The rules had been tightened in mid-March, coinciding with an uptick of Covid-19 infections in mainland China.
