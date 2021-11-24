Macau eases travel for mainland places, inbound air trips

From the start of Wednesday, the Macau government will lift the quarantine requirement for the remaining places in mainland China where originating travellers were subject to such a measure.

Separately, the Macau authorities said the validity period for a ‘negative’ Covid-19 nucleic acid test result for air passengers inbound to the city from the mainland, had been raised back to seven days, from 48 hours.

The previous stricter protocols had been applied by Macau during a period of uptick in Covid-19 infections on the mainland.

The mainland places that had been covered by a quarantine-on-arrival in Macau for their travellers included the Changping district in the national capital, Beijing.

The other 12 places with the quarantine-on-arrival now lifted include: Tianshui city in Gansu province; Lanling subdistrict in Tianning district and Yongding community in Hutang, Wujin district, in Changzhou city, Jiangsu province; as well as Puti subdistrict, Longta subdistrict, and Baoshenghu subdistrict of Yubei district in Chongqing municipality.

Also scratched from the quarantine list are: Yinchuan city in Hui Autonomous Region, Ningxia; Pingfang district in Harbin city, Heilongjiang province; Erenhot city in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region; Chenglonglu subdistrict and Liujiang subdistrict in Jinjiang district; and Wannianchang subdistrict of Chenghua district, in Chengdu city, Sichuan province.

Nonetheless, Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre emphasised in a government statement, that anyone who had visited a further 27 places on the mainland, within 14 days of intended arrival in Macau, must make a statement to that effect when entering Macau.

If they display any symptoms of Covid-19 within 21 days of leaving any of the 27 locations, they must “immediately seek medical advice and undergo a nucleic acid test,” said the statement.