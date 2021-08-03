Macau exit now needs Covid-19 test within 24hrs

From 3.30pm local time on Tuesday (August 3), anyone wishing to leave Macau is required to submit a certificate issued within 24 hours of departure, showing a ‘negative’ result for Covid-19 infection, the city’s government said in a press release.

Shortly before, the government said two Macau residents had produced ‘positive’ results from Covid-19 tests conducted in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, next door to Macau, on Monday (August 2).

In a separate release, the Macau government said the city has entered a state of immediate prevention, with effect from 3.30pm on Tuesday, as the authorities evaluated the risk of a local Covid-19 outbreak “extremely high”.

On Monday, Macau health official Tai Wa Hou urged local people to avoid non-essential travel “beyond Guangdong province” during the remaining summer break. Speaking during a briefing by the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the official said the fresh wave of Covid-19 infections on the mainland involved the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.

But the authorities in Guangdong have advised the public to “avoid non-essential trips” outside of the province, as a precaution against the risk of spreading Covid-19. The province, which has a population of more than 100 million, is the largest-single feeder market currently for Macau’s tourists.

