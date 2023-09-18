Macau eyes mainland help to fight illicit money changing

Sep 18, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s security forces hope for “strengthening cooperation” with their counterparts on the Chinese mainland, and greater “exchanges of intelligence” to tackle what they term “the roots” of “illicit money-exchange gangs” active in the city, says Macau’s Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak.
The comments were in a Friday press release issued by Mr Wong’s office, following a Thursday meeting in Macau (pictured) between city officials and a delegation from China’s Ministry of Public Security.
The update said Mr Wong briefed China vice minister of public security, Chen Siyuan, on local police efforts in fighting Internet and telecommunications scams, as well as the “illicit money exchange gangs” known to be active in “casinos’ surroundings”.
The latter are said to be people doing unauthorised currency swaps either on gaming floors, or near to the city’s casinos. Bets at Macau casinos are mainly denominated in Hong Kong dollars, but many of the venues’ customers are from mainland China, which imposes controls on the amount of China’s currency, the yuan, that can be brought across the border, per trip.
Such unauthorised trading activities had been linked to crimes, including “murders, money laundering, scams, robberies and thefts”, and thus had been a “prominent” security issue in Macau in recent years, Mr Wong was said to have mentioned at the meeting.
The release also cited vice minister Mr Chen saying mainland authorities would, “as always”, support the Macau police in enforcing all efforts against criminal activities.
The criminalisation of unauthorised money-changing is an option being considered by the Macau government, Mr Wong had mentioned at a media briefing held earlier this month.
Sep 06, 2023
Aug 21, 2023
Sep 18, 2023
Sep 18, 2023
Sep 18, 2023Macau’s September daily run rate for casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) improved by at least 25.6 percent relative to the first two weeks of the month, when inbound tourism was disrupted by bad...
Sep 18, 2023
(Click here for more)
”We certainly know our potentials and capability to become the gold standard in the Asian gaming scene”
Alejandro Tengco
Chairman of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp