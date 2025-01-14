 

Macau ferry service with mainland’s Zhongshan starts Weds

Ferry operator Yuet Tung Shipping Co Ltd is to start on Wednesday (January 15) sailings between Macau’s Taipa Ferry Terminal, and Zhongshan Passenger Port serving the neighbouring city of Zhongshan in the mainland’s Guangdong province. That is according to a statement from Macau’s Marine and Water Bureau.

Zhongshan is one of the seven mainland cities designated by China’s central government as part of the city cluster known as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Yuet Tung’s Macau-Zhongshan ferry service is to start with two round trips daily, each leg taking one hour according to the bureau’s Monday update.

Yuet Tung currently runs daily ferry trips between Macau’s Taipa Ferry Terminal (pictured) and the She Kou and Fu Yong ports of Shenzhen, the nearest mainland city to Hong Kong. The company also operates ferry services between Macau’s Inner Harbour and the Wanzai district of Macau’s nearest neighbouring mainland city, Zhuhai.

Macau-Hong Kong ferry services are respectively run by TurboJET and Cotai Water Jet.

The number of  Macau visitors arriving by sea, was up year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2024, but the volume was far below the equivalent period in 2019, data from Statistics and Census Service shows.

In January to November 2024, Macau has received nearly 3.74 million visitors that arrived by sea, a number that increased by 12.8 percent year-on-year. However, when compared to the same period in 2019, it was a 35.6-percent decline.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, offering a direct road route across the Pearl River Estuary between those named places – as an alternative to ferry services – opened in October 2018.

