Macau gaming tax revenue US$1.3bln for Jan-Apr period

May 19, 2022
The Macau government collected just under MOP10.21 billion (US$1.3 billion) in fiscal revenue from direct taxes on gaming in the first four months of this year, according to the latest data released by the city’s Financial Services Bureau.
The aggregate take for the January to April period was down 17.6 percent year-on-year.
According to the government’s budget plan, revenue from direct taxes from gaming has been forecast to reach just under MOP49.76 billion in 2022. The take for the first four months of 2022 represents just 20.5 percent of that figure.
Macau charges an effective tax rate of 39 percent on casino GGR – with 35 percent via direct government tax, and the remainder via a number of levies to pay for a range of community good causes.
Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for first four months of 2022 stood at MOP20.45 billion, down 36.2 percent from a year ago.
The tax-take figures in a given calendar period and the city’s casino GGR in such a time frame are not directly comparable for a number of reasons. They include the fact that there is typically a delay between the point where GGR is recorded in Macau casino operations and the point at which tax is registered by the Macau government as having been paid on such play.
