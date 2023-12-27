Macau gets circa 114k visitors daily from Dec 23 to 26

Macau welcomed nearly 93,000 visitors on Tuesday (December 26), taking the tally for the four-day period from December 23 (Saturday) to Tuesday inclusive to circa 455,500, or about 113,900 per day.

The city had more than 362,600 visitors from December 23 to December 25 inclusive, according to previously-released data.

The period – associated with the Christmas season – is not a holiday in mainland China, the main source market for Macau’s tourists. December 25 and December 26 are public holidays in Hong Kong, usually the second-ranked source market for visitors to Macau.

The daily average for all visitors across the four days held up well compared to the previous tourist peak period in Macau: the eight days encompassing China’s National Day in the autumn. In that earlier festive season, daily visitor arrivals had averaged 116,546, according to official data.

Data from Macau’s Public Security Police indicated that for the seven days from December 20 to December 26 inclusive, the city welcomed 679,584 visitors, or a daily average of just over 97,000.

Preliminary Macau government figures did not specify point of origin of all arrivals.

But across the seven-day period ending December 26, most tourists entered Macau either via the Border Gate checkpoint between Macau and mainland China (225,414 arrivals, or 33.2 percent); or the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (202,432 arrivals, or 29.8 percent). The third most popular point of entry was Hengqin Port, from mainland China (76,253 arrivals, or 11.2 percent).

Representatives from the gaming and travel sectors respectively had told GGRAsia, ahead of the Christmas season, that they expected visitor volume to the city to be strong during the holiday period, despite relatively cold weather for southern China.