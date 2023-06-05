Macau GGR in June hit by seasonal slowdown: JP Morgan

Jun 05, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) stood at MOP1.80 billion (US$223.0 million) in the first four days of June, estimated JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd, citing its own checks. That would imply a daily run-rate of MOP450 million, stated the brokerage in a Monday memo.
“This is in-line with second-half May’s run-rates (or 10 percent below May full-month) and within expectations, given seasonality,” wrote analysts DS Kim and Mufan Shi. “June is typically the weakest month of the year for Macau,” they said, advising against reading too much “from a four-day print”.
Macau recorded casino GGR of MOP15.57 billion in May, up 5.7 percent from April. GGR rose sequentially for the third consecutive month.
The latest monthly tally was up 365.9 percent from May 2022, according to data released on June 1 by the local regulator.
In Monday’s note, JP Morgan suggested that the aggregate level of GGR in Macau “will soften in June given seasonality”.
“But quarter-to-date trends suggest casinos will see strong second-quarter results that should continue to beat consensus, with mass and EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation] likely recovering 80-percent-plus and 65-percent-plus of pre-Covid levels,” stated the institution’s analysts.
They added: “Second-quarter results release will coincide with summer holiday season – which will be the first holiday since reopening with no hotel/labour constraints – by which time we hope the investment sentiment (for Macau, as well as Hong Kong/China) will stabilise to appreciate bottom-up fundamental improvements.”
Jun 02, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 06, 2023
Jun 05, 2023
Jun 06, 2023Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd said in a Monday filing that the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane scheme (pictured) in Brisbane, in the state of Queensland in Australia, is now expected to...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
”The revised opening date [for Queen’s Wharf Brisbane, April 2024] follows careful consideration of current progress by our builder”
Robbie Cooke
Chief executive of Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group