Macau GGR to June 18 at US$1.2bln, showbiz helps: JPM

Jun 19, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s daily run rate of casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) may have improved by about 7.5 percent last week, compared to the week before that, with helpful factors possibly including casino-industry concerts attracting the “right” kind of crossover customer. That is according to a Monday memo from JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd.
“It appears the Jacky Cheung concert [series] at Sands’ Venetian [Macao] continues to attract the right type of – read ‘high-value’ – players, including those from the database of Sands’ sister property Marina Bay Sands,” wrote analysts DS Kim and Mufan Shi.
They added that this “in turn helps to lift overall industry GGR” in Macau.
Jacky Cheung Hok-yau, a Hong Kong singer and actor, has been booked for a series of 12 concerts from June 9 to July 2 at the Cotai Expo at Sands China Ltd’s Venetian Macao casino resort on Cotai.
The brokerage also referred to several concerts in May from South Korean K-pop group Blackpink, at Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s new arena at Galaxy Macau; and a series of 14 concerts across May and the first half of June by Cantopop artist Leon Lai Ming, at Studio City, a casino resort promoted by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.
JP Morgan stated: “These entertainment events… do seem to move the needle for gaming business in Macau – at least thus far – which bodes well for Macau’s mass business to recover well beyond pre-Covid levels, in our view.”
JP Morgan said that based on its own checks, Macau-market GGR for the first 18 days of June was estimated at MOP9.5 billion (US$1.18 billion), or a daily run-rate of MOP527 million.
“This implies last week’s GGR run-rate improved further to circa MOP570 million per day, versus circa MOP530 million per day a week ago,” wrote the analysts.
This represented “another highest non-holiday GGR since the pandemic… beating even May’s run-rate of MOP502 million per day”.
Month-to date trends “suggest our June GGR forecast of MOP14 billion to MOP14.5 billion – or MOP470 million to MOP480 million per day – may prove too conservative, and we wouldn’t be surprised if June bucks the weak seasonality” normally expected of the month, added the analysts.
“This also means casinos will see strong second-quarter results that should continue to beat consensus,” with mass [play] and earnings before interest, taxation depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) “recovering over 80-percent-plus and 65 -percent-plus of pre-Covid levels, versus circa 65 percent and circa 45 percent recovery, respectively, in the first quarter,” said JP Morgan.
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 05, 2023
Jun 19, 2023
Jun 19, 2023
Jun 19, 2023Macau’s daily run rate of casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) may have improved by about 7.5 percent last week, compared to the week before that, with helpful factors possibly including...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
"With the keen competition among the casino operators, Macau has performed better than expected in its non-gaming segment"
Carlos Siu Lam
Associate professor at the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies of Macao Polytechnic University