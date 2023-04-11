Macau got 77.5k visitors on day marking end of Easter season

Macau had 77,528 visitor arrivals on Monday (April 10), show data from the city’s Public Security Police. For Hong Kong – traditionally an important source market for the Macau tourism industry after mainland China – the day was a public holiday marking the end of this year’s Easter festive season.

Monday’s tally added to the just over 404,000 recorded for the previous five days, pushing Macau’s overall visitor arrivals to 481,765 for the six-day period from April 5 – the Chinese festival of Ching Ming – to April 10 inclusive, the end of the Easter season. That meant the daily average for the six days was just over 80,000.

Ching Ming is a public holiday in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Good Friday and Easter Saturday are public holidays in Macau and in neighbouring Hong Kong; with Easter Monday also observed in the latter city.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge boundary checkpoint serving Macau handled just under 40 percent – i.e., 190,998 – of the city’s visitor arrivals recorded for the six-day period, according to police data.

The second-busiest checkpoint during that time was the Border Gate serving neighbouring Zhuhai in the mainland’s Guangdong province, which handled 136,076 visitor arrivals, or just over 28 percent of the total.

Macau recorded nearly 5 million visitor arrivals in the first quarter, with almost a third of those being visitors from Hong Kong, according to a Saturday press release from Macao Government Tourism Office.