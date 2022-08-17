Macau govt names members of new casino-policy committee

The Macau government appointed on Wednesday members for its newly-formed Specialised Committee for the Games of Fortune Sector.

The body will be responsible for assisting an incumbent chief executive in the city to formulate policies for the gaming sector. That is according to an administrative regulation published last month.

The policy committee is to be chaired by the incumbent Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong. It also includes the current head of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Adriano Marques Ho.

The other appointed members include: Hoi Lai Fong, from the Chief Executive’s Office; Lam Chi Long, from the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice; and Ku Mei Leng, from the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance. They act as a chief-of-office in each instance, aside from their new role on the committee.

Also on the new body are: Cheong Ioc Ieng, from the Office of the Secretary for Security; Ho Ioc San, from the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; and Cheong Chui Ling, from the Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works. They also in each case have a chief-of-office role.

The information was published in the city’s Official Gazette on Wednesday. The appointments take effect from Thursday.

The committee’s chairman can also invite other people – including government- or private-sector representatives, and experts from Macau or overseas – to take part in its meetings. Such invitees will have no voting rights within the committee.

A body bearing the same name had been created by the Macau government in 2010, with the members including the city’s chief executive and the government secretaries. It was tasked with supervising the development and progress of the casino sector, and ensuring the soundness of its regulatory framework.

It is not clear from publicly-available information what work the earlier committee performed. It became defunct after last month’s establishment of a new Specialised Committee for the Games of Fortune Sector.