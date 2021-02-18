Macau govt, SJM co-host recruitment event for Cotai resort

Macau’s Labour Affairs Bureau is co-organising a recruitment event on Friday (February 19) with the promoter of the Grand Lisboa Palace (pictured), the yet-to-open Cotai casino resort project of Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd.

The recruitment event is aimed at helping Macau residents in “expanding their employment opportunities,” the bureau said in a Wednesday press release. The bureau also flagged that more job positions would be available to local residents as “several hotel complexes” are to be completed this year.

The job offers at Friday’s event include several positions related to marketing and customer services for the new Cotai property of SJM Holdings.

The HKD39-billion (US$5.0-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace – SJM Holdings’ first foray into the Cotai district – is expected to be launched later this year, according to recent memos from investment analysts.

China International Capital Corp suggested in a January report that Grand Lisboa Palace could launch “by phases” starting in the “first half of 2021,” with 900 hotel rooms as well as a casino.

A recruitment event by the group for the new Cotai property took place in August last year. At the time, nearly 2,000 “local job seekers” attended the event, said Sociedade de Jogos de Macau SA. The latter is the casino operating unit of Macau casino concessionaire SJM Holdings, a group founded by the late Stanley Ho Hung Sun.