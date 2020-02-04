Macau govt to ask casinos to close for 2 weeks: CE

Macau’s Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng (pictured), says the government will ask casino operators to suspend their operations for two weeks, as the city confirmed on Tuesday two more cases of the newly-identified coronavirus, both involving local residents. Speaking at a press conference at lunchtime, Mr Ho said the government would meet with the city’s gaming operators this afternoon to discuss the matter, including the date for suspension of their gaming operations.

Mr Ho said additionally that the Macau government was aware of the negative impact the decision would have on the companies and on the city’s economy, but said that preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus was now the priority.

The city’s authorities confirmed on Tuesday two more infections, taking to 10 the tally of such cases recorded in the city. One of the infections was said to be the first reported example of local human-to-human transmission of the virus, according to a government statement.

(Story being updated)