Macau govt to build large concert venue near GLP in Cotai

A temporary outdoor performance venue with capacity for 50,000 people is to be built in Cotai, just beside SJM Holdings Ltd’s Grand Lisboa Palace (GLP) casino resort.
The 94,000-square-metre (1.01-million-sq-feet) venue (pictured in a rendering) will be located at the intersection of Avenida do Aeroporto and Rua de Ténis in Cotai, according to a government announcement on Monday.
Currently, several public services are conducting preparatory work at the site, and a public tender will take place before construction starts. The venue is scheduled to open in 2025.
“The construction of this [open-air] venue will create good conditions for large-scale outdoor shows to be held in Macau, in order to attract international-level performances to the city,” stated the Cultural Affairs Bureau in a press release.
The purpose-built venue will have all the necessary “basic facilities and complementary equipment to receive large-scale performances,” added the announcement.
Such elements would “enable show promoters, from Macau and abroad, to plan and organise open-air cultural festivals, concerts and tours, bringing world-class performances to Macau,” said the Cultural Affairs Bureau.
A purpose-built outdoor venue capable of accommodating up to 50,000 people had been mentioned previously by the Macau authorities, after a concert by K-pop group Seventeen, hosted at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Taipa earlier this year, sparked complaints from residents about noise and traffic.
