Macau govt to disclose gaming law amendment details today

The Macau government said in an agenda item for local media, that it would disclose publicly on Friday (January 14) at 4.30pm local time, the content of a bill to amend the city’s gaming law.

The content of the bill will be outlined by the city’s Executive Council, a body that supports the work of the city’s Chief Executive.

The bill is to be sent to the city’s Legislative Assembly, to be voted on by its members.

The Macau government has said that an update to the gaming regulatory framework would take place prior to a fresh public tender for Macau casino rights, associated with the June expiry of the current six licences.

The bill to amend the city’s gaming law follows a 45-day public consultation process that ended October 29 last year, regarding Macau’s draft proposals for amendments to the city’s gaming law.