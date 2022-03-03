Macau green group backed by casino op scheme Sands Cares

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd and its parent Las Vegas Sands Corp are to work with Green Future, a Macau non-governmental organisation (NGO) specialising in environmental matters, to help it create a social enterprise providing jobs to locals, including disabled people. The venture will offer subsidised training, and cardboard recycling services.

The partnership between Green Future and the casino group will run for three years, as part of the “Sands Cares Accelerator”, a corporate social responsibility programme from the Las Vegas Sands group, launched in 2017. It seeks to “fast-track rising organisations” so they can make a “leap in community impact,” noted a Wednesday press release from the parent.

Being able to join the programme was a “tremendous opportunity for Green Future,” said the latter’s president, Un Ka Hou, as cited in the release.

“Our Sands China team has worked with Green Future for several years now and knew they were a strong fit for the Sands Cares Accelerator,” noted Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands, and who leads corporate social responsibility work by the company.

Green Future’s involvement would have “several benefits” for the Macau community, he added.

“We are helping Green Future create valuable recycling services and provide opportunities for residents in need, while fostering the success of a local NGO and small business,” stated Mr Reese.

Sands China, in common with the other five Macau casino licensees, will see the expiry of its current local gaming rights on June 26. The city’s government has said a new public tender process would be associated with the expiry of the current rights.