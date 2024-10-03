Macau hits 300k-plus visitors in Golden Week first 2 days

Macau logged an aggregate of more than 304,000 visitor arrivals during the first two days of the ongoing mainland Chinese holiday season commonly called ‘October Golden Week’.

The update was given by Macau’s Public Security Police, the agency responsible for monitoring the region’s immigration checkpoints.

October Golden Week is a major festive break for mainland China consumers and a peak trading period for Macau’s casinos. Mainland China is the main feeder market for Macau’s tourism sector.

China’s State Council has designated this year’s holiday period on the mainland – encompassing National Day on October 1 – as running from October 1, a Tuesday, to October 7, a Monday, inclusive.

According to preliminary data from Macau’s Public Security Police, the city welcomed a total of 138.254 visitors on Tuesday (October 1). The figure increased to 165.963 on Wednesday, one of the highest daily tallies on record for visitor arrivals to Macau.

The aggregate for the first two days of the holiday period reached 304.217.

The police did not supply a breakdown on visitors’ respective place of origin during the holiday period. However, the majority of tourists for the aggregate of the first two days entered Macau either via the Border Gate checkpoint (145.178 arrivals) or the Hengqin checkpoint (55.109 arrivals), both connecting Macau and mainland China.

Separate information provided by the Macao Government Tourism Office indicated more than 116.000 of the visitors that entered the city on Tuesday were from mainland China.

Macau logged nearly a million visitor arrivals in eight days during last year’s corresponding holiday period, which at that time also included the Mid-Autumn Festival. The aggregate of 932,365 arrivals encompassed a daily peak of 158,726 on September 30, 2023. Daily visitor arrivals averaged 116,546 during the National Day holiday period in 2023.

Macau received just above 3.65 million visitors in August, setting a “new monthly record”, said the city’s Statistics and Census Service in an update in late September.