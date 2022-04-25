Macau hotel bookings at least 60pct for May hols: MGTO

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), says the average booking rate of the city’s hotels might reach “60 percent or higher” during the upcoming five-day Labour Day break in May. The holiday period is designated by China’s State Council to run from April 30 to May 4.

Ms Senna Fernandes was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a public occasion on Monday. Her comments followed the announcement from the Macau government that from Monday, people intending to travel to Macau from the neighbouring Guangdong province, in mainland China, must hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 72 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

Mainland China is the only place to have a mostly quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau. Guangdong is the largest-single source of tourists to Macau.

The easing of travel restrictions with Guangdong is expected to boost the number of visitors to Macau during the upcoming holiday period, the MGTO director told the media at an event on Monday. Guangdong is currently classified as a so-called “low risk” place for Covid-19 infection, according to the mainland authorities.

Ms Senna Fernandes had told local reporters over the weekend she hoped the city would receive a daily tally of more than 25,000 visitor arrivals during the Labour Day break in May.

As of Sunday, visitors from several communities within a number of mainland Chinese cities and provinces remain on Macau’s quarantine list, according to updates from Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre. These places include: Shanghai city, Guangzhou city, Jilin province, Heilongjiang province, Anhui province, Jiangxi province, Jiangsu province, Fujian province, Hebei province, Hunan province, Shanxi province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Yunnan province.