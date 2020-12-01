Macau hotel guests from mainland up 168pct m-o-m in Oct

The tally of mainland China tourists checking in to Macau hotels during October leapt by 168.1 percent month-on-month, to 358,000. That still represented a 56.1 percent decline year-on-year in the number of mainland-originating hotel guests, according to data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service, released on Monday..

For the whole of the Macau hotel market – comprising 120 hotels and guest houses during October – the month saw 438,000 guests checking in, a number down 62.8 percent year-on-year.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms stood at 40.0 percent, representing a month-on-month growth of 22.9 percentage points, but a year-on-year decrease of 48.3 percentage points. The occupancy rate for three-star hotels was noticeably higher than the market average, at 51.1 percent.

The number of accommodation venues in October fell by one year-on-year, while the number of available guest rooms dropped by 7.8 percent, to 35,000. Data on hotels and guest houses used for Macau’s medical observation programme for certain inbound travellers, were excluded in the compilation of the results.

Many of the non-mainland guests for the month – in total 57,000 – were locals, representing a 13.6 percent year-on-year increase in that cohort.

For the January to October period inclusive, the average length of stay of guests increased by 0.2 of a night year-on-year, to 1.7 nights.

For the first 10 months of 2020, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms fell by 66.0 percentage points year-on-year to 24.6 percent.

In the same period, the number of guests at hotels and guest houses dipped by 76.0 percent year-on-year to 2,819,000.

There were no inbound package tour visitors in October. The number of visitors joining local tours was 5,000.

From January to October 2020, a total of 258,000 package tour visitors were recorded, a decline of 96.5 percent year-on-year.