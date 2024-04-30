Macau hotel room count up 20pct year-on-year in 1Q

Macau’s first-quarter hotel occupancy rate was 84.8 percent, from a base of approximately 47,000 rooms. It was the best performance since the 85.4 percent occupancy achieved from a base of 45,693 rooms, in the third quarter last year.

In year-on-year terms, the first three months of 2024 saw 19.6 percent more hotel rooms in the Macau market than the 38,995 available in the first quarter of 2023. That is according to data issued on Monday by the city’s Statistics and Census Service.

The first-quarter 2024 figures showed a total of 141 hotels, up 15 year-on-year.

The quarter’s 84.8-percent occupancy rate was up 9.9 percentage points year-on-year.

Daily room rates for five-star, four-star, and three-star hotels rose respectively year-on-year by 12.9 percentage points, 8.4 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points.

In the first quarter, the tally of hotel guests was nearly 3.78 million, up 39.7 percent year-on-year. The figure was up 8.4 percent over the same period of pre-pandemic 2019, according to the statistics bureau.

The number of hotel guests from the key market of mainland China in the three months to March 31 rose 40.1 percent year-on-year, to nearly 2.82 million.

The average length of stay of guests held stable year-on-year at 1.7 nights, but “represented an increase of 0.2 night compared to the first quarter of 2019,” said the statistics bureau.